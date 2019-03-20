Onuachu, Effiong and Udo are with the Super Eagles for the first time ahead of the games against Seychelles and Egypt during the current international break.

At the Super Eagles camp in Asaba, the new Super Eagles players were made to stand in front of their new teammates to perform and dance as part of their initiation into the team.

Football teams all over the world have this same style of initiation of new players.

Onuachu who plays for FC Midtjylland in Denmark performed a version of Humblesmith’s Osinachi. The striker held his phone with the song playing to his year as he sang in front of his teammates.

Akwa United defender Effiong performed a version of Daddy Showkey’s ‘Somebody call my name’ while Enyimba left-back Udo performed a popular Christian gospel song.

It was a fun moment during Super Eagles dinner time and as usual, was shared by several players on social media.

Onuachu, 24, was given a debut Super Eagles call-up after his consistent run with FC Midtjylland. The striker 18 goals in the 2016/2017 season, 10 in the 2017/2018 season and has 14 so far this season.

20-year-old Effiong was a late call-up to replace injured Samuel Kalu same as Udo who was invited to replace Ola Aina who withdrew after an injury.

The Super Eagles face Seychelles on Friday, March 22 in a dead-rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier and Egypt in a friendly game four days later on Tuesday, March 26 all at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.