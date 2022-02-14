Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
Kieran Trippier leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa

Kieran Trippier leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF
Kieran Trippier leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Kieran Trippier has been ruled out of Newcastle's "upcoming fixtures" after fracturing a bone in his foot during a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, the club said on Monday.

The England full-back has been impressive for Eddie Howe's side since joining the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, scoring twice in a three-match winning run that has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

The 31-year-old, who scored from a free-kick in the first half at St James' Park on Sunday, was substituted shortly after half time after picking up the injury.

"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," Newcastle said in a statement.

The club's recent good run has lifted them one place clear of the drop zone, four points ahead of 18th-placed Norwich.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

