Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot

The England full-back has been impressive for Eddie Howe's side since joining the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, scoring twice in a three-match winning run that has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

The 31-year-old, who scored from a free-kick in the first half at St James' Park on Sunday, was substituted shortly after half time after picking up the injury.

"Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot," Newcastle said in a statement.