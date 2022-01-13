Newcastle United sign Chris Wood on two-and-a-half-year deal from Burnley

Newcastle United have been in search of a striker this transfer window with the loss of Callum Wilson to injury not helping their push against relegation.

The club confirmed the 30-year-old's transfer through a press statement on their official website on Thursday morning.

Chris Wood joins Newcastle United

The statement read: "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

"Wood has signed a two-and-a-half year contract and arrives in time to feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford at St. James' Park.

"The 30-year-old becomes the Magpies' second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of England international full-back Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid."

On joining Eddie Howe's side, Wood expressed his joy at joining the Saudi-owned club, stating that the club were 'first-class' throughout the recruitment process.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player. I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special," Chris told the club's website.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Howe described Wood's signing as a 'great fit' for the club, stressing the striker's physicality and 'dangerous attacking threat' as reasons why the club snapped up the experienced Premier League striker.

Howe said: "Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."