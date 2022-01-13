Newcastle United sign Chris Wood on two-and-a-half-year deal from Burnley

Damola Ogungbe
Sports  >  Football

Chris Wood will wear the Number 20 jersey at St James' park after completing transfer to Premier League strugglers

Chris Woods joins Newcastle United
Chris Woods joins Newcastle United

Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Premier League veteran Chris Wood. The Burnley striker joins the Magpies on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Burnley.

Newcastle United have been in search of a striker this transfer window with the loss of Callum Wilson to injury not helping their push against relegation.

The club confirmed the 30-year-old's transfer through a press statement on their official website on Thursday morning.

The statement read: "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

"Wood has signed a two-and-a-half year contract and arrives in time to feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford at St. James' Park.

"The 30-year-old becomes the Magpies' second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of England international full-back Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid."

On joining Eddie Howe's side, Wood expressed his joy at joining the Saudi-owned club, stating that the club were 'first-class' throughout the recruitment process.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player. I have played at St. James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special," Chris told the club's website.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get onto the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Howe described Wood's signing as a 'great fit' for the club, stressing the striker's physicality and 'dangerous attacking threat' as reasons why the club snapped up the experienced Premier League striker.

Howe said: "Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."

The Australian international has scored 50 goals in the Premier League in 154 appearances so far. His most prolific season was the 2019/20 season when he scored 14 league goals in 32 appearances for Burnley.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

