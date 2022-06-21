TRANSFERS

Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

Niyi Iyanda
Saudi-backed Premier League dark horses Newcastle United are reportedly keen to bring Super Eagles eligible defender Tosin Adarabioyo to St James Park this summer. Adarabioyo was a mainstay for the cottagers last season as they made an unrivalled march back into the Premier League after securing 27 wins from 46 games.

Tosin Adarabioyo is set to play in the Premier League in the coming season
Adarabioyo was ever-present, playing 41 of Fulham’s 46 games, and his consistency has seen him linked with other top-flight clubs, with West Ham reportedly preparing a bid for the Manchester City academy product.

Adarabioyo in action for Manchester City in the Champions League in 2016
According to British publication The Mirror, Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad in defence after the side conceded 62 goals last season and Adarabioyo is one of the top names on his summer wishlist.

Towering at an imposing 6ft 4in, Adarabioyo is unsurprisingly good in the air and having come through the Manchester City academy, he is also comfortable on the ball. Adarabioyo is also a home-grown player, a factor which piques Howe’s interest further as the club targets more transfer coups from foreign leagues.

With Newcastle linked with big-money transfers for players like Lille defender Sven Botman and Wolfsburg gem Sebastiaan Bornauw, Adarabioyo could be the best option in terms of value for money.

Lille's Sven Botman is a target for a number of big clubs in Europe
The aforementioned duo would cost Newcastle nothing less than £25 million each, but with just one year left on his Fulham contract, Adarabioyo would most likely not cost a fortune as Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at just £12 million.

Niyi Iyanda

