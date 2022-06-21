Adarabioyo was ever-present, playing 41 of Fulham’s 46 games, and his consistency has seen him linked with other top-flight clubs, with West Ham reportedly preparing a bid for the Manchester City academy product.
Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender
Saudi-backed Premier League dark horses Newcastle United are reportedly keen to bring Super Eagles eligible defender Tosin Adarabioyo to St James Park this summer. Adarabioyo was a mainstay for the cottagers last season as they made an unrivalled march back into the Premier League after securing 27 wins from 46 games.
According to British publication The Mirror, Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad in defence after the side conceded 62 goals last season and Adarabioyo is one of the top names on his summer wishlist.
Towering at an imposing 6ft 4in, Adarabioyo is unsurprisingly good in the air and having come through the Manchester City academy, he is also comfortable on the ball. Adarabioyo is also a home-grown player, a factor which piques Howe’s interest further as the club targets more transfer coups from foreign leagues.
Value for money
With Newcastle linked with big-money transfers for players like Lille defender Sven Botman and Wolfsburg gem Sebastiaan Bornauw, Adarabioyo could be the best option in terms of value for money.
The aforementioned duo would cost Newcastle nothing less than £25 million each, but with just one year left on his Fulham contract, Adarabioyo would most likely not cost a fortune as Transfermarkt values the 24-year-old at just £12 million.
More from category
-
Why U dey do like this? Reactions as Oliseh blasts Mikel, uplifts Ndidi
-
Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender
-
Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 6-10 REVEALED