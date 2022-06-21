Newcastle preparing swoop for former Manchester City defender

AFP

According to British publication The Mirror, Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad in defence after the side conceded 62 goals last season and Adarabioyo is one of the top names on his summer wishlist.

Towering at an imposing 6ft 4in, Adarabioyo is unsurprisingly good in the air and having come through the Manchester City academy, he is also comfortable on the ball. Adarabioyo is also a home-grown player, a factor which piques Howe’s interest further as the club targets more transfer coups from foreign leagues.

Value for money

With Newcastle linked with big-money transfers for players like Lille defender Sven Botman and Wolfsburg gem Sebastiaan Bornauw, Adarabioyo could be the best option in terms of value for money.

