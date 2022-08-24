TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most-expensive

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After drawing 3-3 with Man City, Newcastle United are about make a signing that would be more expensive than Erling Haaland's summer arrival, and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak

Newcastle United have agreed to a club record £63 million deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, in a move that would see him the third most expensive Premier League signing this summer.

Eddie Howe's side who drew 3-3 with champions Manchester City on Sunday, have been looking to bolster their attacking lineup but missed on several targets including French forward Huge Ekitike, and Watford's Joao Pedro.

Newcastle boss Howe has continued to be backed by the riches of the new Saudi owners, with Isak's deal to also include a £4.2m in potential add-ons and 10% of any future sale.

The £63m deal for Real Sociedad striker will eclipse the £41.5 million that the Magpies paid to land Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon in the January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Reactions as De Bruyne inspires Manchester City to 3-3 comeback against Newcastle United

Meet Nottingham Forest’s ‘sugar daddy’ who has spent over £150m on Awoniyi, Dennis and other signings

'Chelsea lack a striker' - Akinfenwa tips Toney, Aubameyang to solve Tuchel's problems

The Sweden international scored 44 goals in 132 games for Real Sociedad after he joined them from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Alexander Isak's record in La Liga
Alexander Isak's record in La Liga Skyports

At St. James' Park, he will compete for playing time with Chris Wood and Callum Wilson as the senior forward options as Newcastle looks to keep their perfect start to the season intact.

The £63 million will also mean that Isak is not the third most expensive signing in the Premier League this season, surpassing the likes of Erling Haaland who joined Manchester City from Dortmund, and Marc Cucurella who joined Chelsea from Brighton.

Still leading the 10 most expensive transfers in the Premier League this summer window is Liverpool's Darwin Nunez who joined from Benfica for £67.5 million.

Isak's arrival would be more expensive than Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City, and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.
Isak's arrival would be more expensive than Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City, and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Getty Images

The second most expensive is Brazilan midfielder Casemiro who only recently joined Manchester United from Champions League winners Real Madrid, following a £63.59 million agreement.

Newcastle have five points from three games after a win against Nottingham Forest and draws against Man City and Brighton.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

Top 10 Super Eagles players with the most Premier League appearances

Top 10 Super Eagles players with the most Premier League appearances

Kanu and wife celebrate son Kachi on 15th birthday [Photos]

Kanu and wife celebrate son Kachi on 15th birthday [Photos]

Another UCL club to battle AC Milan for Nigerian midfielder Onyedika

Another UCL club to battle AC Milan for Nigerian midfielder Onyedika

NFF blames FIFA for Falconets sleeping on floor of Istanbul airport

NFF blames FIFA for Falconets sleeping on floor of Istanbul airport

Gérard Pique's club Andorra offer €25m for Manchester United youngster

Gérard Pique's club Andorra offer €25m for Manchester United youngster

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

Alex Iwobi has improved under Frank Lampard while Dele Alli continues to struggle
SUPER EAGLES

Dele Alli will be angry at Lampard, Iwobi - Redknapp

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'