EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

New Super Eagles star Lookman, Ndidi put on show to help Leicester thrash Randers

Super Eagles duo of Ademola Lookman and Wilfred Ndidi were at their very best to help Leicester City overcome Randers

It was a Nigerian show at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City thrashed Randers FC 4-1 to put one foot in the Europa Conference League round of 16.

Super Eagles new boy Ademola Lookman played a part in all the goals scored by Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Pascal Daka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to help Leicester City seal a comprehensive 4-1 win over Randers in the Europa Conference League round of 32 first leg.

Ademola Lookman watches on as Barnes scores Leicester's second of the evening.
Ademola Lookman watches on as Barnes scores Leicester's second of the evening. Pulse Nigeria

Lookman picked up two assists and played a key role in the build-up to the other goals as the Foxes survived a first-half scare to take a comfortable lead into the second leg next week.

The 24-year-old, who created five chances, the most by any player on the pitch and made three key passes, set the ball rolling when he set up Ndidi for the opening goal to put Leicester City ahead in the first half.

The goal was truly made in Nigeria, Ndidi started the move after a quick one-two with Ademola, who returned the pass to his compatriot with a lovely cutback and Ndidi made no mistakes from close range for his second of the competition.

However, despite a barrage of chances from the home side to extend the lead, it was the visitors who scored the next goal.

Nigerian-born Tosin Kehinde found space on the right before an intelligent cutback from the former Manchester United midfielder set up Vito Hammershoj Mistrati to tuck home the equaliser from close range just before the break.

Leicester dominated the encounter and created very good opportunities to put daylight between them and their visitors.

But Randers had their goalkeeper Patrik Carlgren to thank for keeping them in the game with some excellent saves.

Carlgen made five saves in the opening half, including two point-blank saves just before the break to deny Leicester as they headed into the break level.

Whatever Brendan Rodgers told his players at the break worked as the Foxes restored their lead just three minutes after the restart.

Brothers! Ndidi and Lookman in a warm embrace.
Brothers! Ndidi and Lookman in a warm embrace. Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's Lookman was involved again as he started the move before evading his marker with the ball falling kindly to Harvey Barnes who turned excellently to smack home Leicester's second.

Five minutes later, that man Lookman again played a huge part in the buildup as Leicester made it 3-1 through Zambian striker, Pascal Daka, his first goal in the Europa Conference League.

Daka has now scored 10 goals this season in all competitions for Leicester, five of them in the Europa League.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sealed the win with a fourth after latching on to a pass from man of the match Lookman to finish into an empty net.

Wilfred Ndidi with a beautiful opener.
Wilfred Ndidi with a beautiful opener. Pulse Nigeria

Lookman had a chance to score the goal his performance deserved in added time after he was set up by second-half substitute and compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho, but he headed agonisingly wide from six yards out.

The Foxes held on for their first win in all competitions since January 8, 2022, and have their Nigerian stars to thank for it.

