New Super Eagles star dumps the Peoples' Elephants to join Mouloudia d'Oran

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Algerian side have brought in a new addition to their team as they attempt to build on their position from last season.

New Super Eagles star Victor Mbaoma has left Enyimba
New Super Eagles star Victor Mbaoma has left Enyimba

Algerian club Mouloudia d'Oran have snapped up new Super Eagles striker Victor Chukwuma Mbaoma from NPFL side Enyimba Football Club.

Recommended articles

Mbaoma joins the Algerian side on a two-year deal and will be part of the squad when the new Ligue Professionnelle 1 season kicks off on August 19.

The 25-year-old's move is a blow for Enyimba, who will have to do without Mbaoma for their last four games in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Enyimba are currently sixth on the table with 51 points, but they are only two points behind third-placed Remo Stars.

ALSO READ: Troost-Ekong praises home-based players for representing NPFL well in Mexico friendly

Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro praises NPFL players in his first match

"I will use the resources available to make Nigeria great again' - Jose Peseiro

However, with Mbaoma's departure, they face a battle to play continental football next season.

Mbaoma's decision to leave is also a massive blow to his chances of winning the Eunisell Golden Boot. The 25-year-old is currently the top scorer in the NPFL with 16 goals.

However, with Chijioke Akuneto hot on his heels, Mbaoma could miss out on the top scorer's award. Nonetheless, it has been an excellent campaign forward so far.

He already made his Super Eagles bow following his performances for Enyimba. The 25-year-old featured in Nigeria's friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador, coming on as a second-half substitute in both games.

Victor Mbaoma has been in good form this season
Victor Mbaoma has been in good form this season Twitter

Mbaoma started his career with Remo Stars before moving to Akwa United. After his spell at Akwa United, Mbaoma returned to Remo Stars.

He left Remo Stars again in 2019 to sign for Enyimba.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • PulseSPORTS30

    PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

  • New Super Eagles star Victor Mbaoma has left Enyimba

    New Super Eagles star dumps the Peoples' Elephants to join Mouloudia d'Oran

  • Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee

    Watch Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee [Video]

Recommended articles

PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

PulseSPORTS30 Full List: Meet Nigeria's 30 best footballers of the year

All you need to know about Ochai Agbaji, the newest Nigerian in the NBA

All you need to know about Ochai Agbaji, the newest Nigerian in the NBA

New Super Eagles star dumps the Peoples' Elephants to join Mouloudia d'Oran

New Super Eagles star dumps the Peoples' Elephants to join Mouloudia d'Oran

Watch Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee [Video]

Watch Kano Pillars chairman Alhaji Jambul punch assistant referee [Video]

Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest: Good or bad move?

Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest: Good or bad move?

Chelsea 'could' be in pole position for Neymar

Chelsea 'could' be in pole position for Neymar

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]

Paul Pogba treated like a hero in Guinea [Photos/Video]
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos [Photos/Videos]

Osimhen, Uzoho, Awaziem and Onyeka turn up for Onuachu's 2nd wedding in Lagos