New Super Eagles star dumps the Peoples' Elephants to join Mouloudia d'Oran

Mbaoma- Nigeria's latest star goes North

Mbaoma joins the Algerian side on a two-year deal and will be part of the squad when the new Ligue Professionnelle 1 season kicks off on August 19.

The 25-year-old's move is a blow for Enyimba, who will have to do without Mbaoma for their last four games in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Enyimba are currently sixth on the table with 51 points, but they are only two points behind third-placed Remo Stars.

However, with Mbaoma's departure, they face a battle to play continental football next season.

Mbaoma's breakthrough year

Mbaoma's decision to leave is also a massive blow to his chances of winning the Eunisell Golden Boot. The 25-year-old is currently the top scorer in the NPFL with 16 goals.

However, with Chijioke Akuneto hot on his heels, Mbaoma could miss out on the top scorer's award. Nonetheless, it has been an excellent campaign forward so far.

He already made his Super Eagles bow following his performances for Enyimba. The 25-year-old featured in Nigeria's friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador, coming on as a second-half substitute in both games.

Mbaoma started his career with Remo Stars before moving to Akwa United. After his spell at Akwa United, Mbaoma returned to Remo Stars.