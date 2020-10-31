Just a few days after getting his first Super Eagles call-up, goalkeeper Sabastian Osigwe has tested positive for coronavirus.

Osigwe and seven of his FC Lugano teammates tested positive for coronavirus as confirmed by the Swiss club.

“The management of FC Lugano announces that the tests carried out following the positivity of Mattia Bottani also highlighted the positivity of the goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe,” FC Lugano announced on their website.

The goalkeeper will now self-isolate for 10 days before another test will be carried out.

If his next test comes out positive, the 26-year-old will miss Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November.

The goalkeeper was among the 24 players called up by Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for the double-header.