RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

New Africa Cup of Nations draw date set

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Algeria will seek a third Cup of Nations title in Cameroon next year having won the tournament in 1990 and 2019

Algeria will seek a third Cup of Nations title in Cameroon next year having won the tournament in 1990 and 2019 Creator: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI
Algeria will seek a third Cup of Nations title in Cameroon next year having won the tournament in 1990 and 2019 Creator: FRANCOIS LO PRESTI

The draw for the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be held in Yaounde on August 17, the organisers said on Thursday.

Recommended articles

It was originally set for June 25 in the Cameroonian capital only to be delayed by coronavirus pandemic issues.

The 24-team premier African football tournament has twice been postponed because of Covid-19 and is now due to kick off on January 9 and conclude on February 6.

Algeria will defend a trophy they won in Cairo two years ago by defeating Senegal 1-0 in the final through an early goal from Baghdad Bounedjah.

Cameroon are hosting the Cup of Nations for the first time since 1972, when only eight countries competed and Congo Brazzaville triumphed.

The other 22 qualifiers are Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Comoros, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tunisia, Sudan and Zimbabwe.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Africa Cup of Nations draw date set

3 talking points from Chelsea’s pre-season victory over Bournemouth

Tokyo Olympics: 12 Nigerian athletes cleared, eligible to compete

How does Varane measure up with Manchester United’s centre-back options? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Australian basketball star Liz Cambage sends a message of support to D'Tigress after a physical altercation with the team

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka makes Brentford debut in a pre-season game against Man United

10 Nigerian athletes disqualified from the Olympics because they did not undergo enough testing

'Falling apart?': Celtic crash out of Champions League in Denmark

Celtic crash out of Champions League in Denmark