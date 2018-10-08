Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Neville says World Cup win would see women's football 'explode'

Football Neville says World Cup win would see women's football 'explode'

England women's coach Phil Neville believes winning next year's World Cup in France would help the women's game "explode" back home.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Phil Neville was appointed head coach of the England women's team in January 2018 play

Phil Neville was appointed head coach of the England women's team in January 2018

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

England women's coach Phil Neville believes winning next year's World Cup in France would help the women's game "explode" back home.

The Lionesses started their build-up campaign for next summer's showpiece with an impressive 1-0 victory over Brazil on Saturday and face Australia on Tuesday.

"I think this is probably our moment really, where it can explode," the former Manchester United and England player told Britain's Press Association.

"I say to everyone at the FA (Football Association), that the only way the game can explode is if an England team is successful -- and that means winning," he said.

Neville, appointed in January, said the team "did unbelievably well" to finish third at the last World Cup in Canada in 2015 before going on to reach the semi-finals at the 2017 Euros.

"Now we have to start getting to finals and winning because that is the only way we are going to inspire the next generation, by seeing a gold medal around our neck and lifting the trophy," he said. "That is the challenge really."

Neville believes Australia will offer his side another marker of their own progress on the road to France 2019.

"There is a consistency to their performances and structure," he said.

"Physical strength is their biggest quality. They have a really good system of players who are playing in top leagues in the world. Australia could be one of the dark horses for the World Cup."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory...bullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week...bullet

Football

Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal
Arsenal Gunners agree Premier League's 2nd biggest kit deal with Adidas
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal
Ballon d'Or No African player yet as nominees are announced
Juventus fans abused racially abused Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (L), shown tangling with Alex Sandro
Football Juventus appeal 'unfair' stand closure for racist chants
Real Hazard for Chelsea: Eden Hazard has again stated the lure a move to Real Madrid holds for the Belgian
Football Hazard still keen on 'dream' Real Madrid move
X
Advertisement