As the biggest clubs across the globe clash for the trophy, fans watch on and absorb all the spectacle on show.

Media personalities, Nancy Isime, Uti Nwachukwu, Samantha Walsh, and VJ Adams, have just announced exciting activities in collaboration with Heineken for the 2020/2021 UCL season.

#NeverWatchingAlone: Heineken brings fans together for the UCL with Nancy Isime, Uti, VJ Adams and more

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Uti Nwachukwu, whose previous work includes acting as a football analyst on SuperSport is joined by VJ Adams, Nigeria’s biggest e-sports fanatic and renowned media personalities and football enthusiasts such as Nancy Isime and Samantha Walsh.

Fans and consumers will be at the centre of exciting activities driven by these celebrities and they include the UEFA Champions League Trivia Nights, match day conversations, and special giveaways containing limited-edition Heineken merchandise starting from the UCL games in the Round of 16 until the final match on May 29.

Other activities planned with the celebrities include in-game match discussions and the Heineken UEFA Champions League Experience hosted exclusively by VJ Adams across target cities in the east and south-south, including Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Onitsha, and Abuja.

With the help of Heineken’s celebrity friends, fans and consumers will have the platform and avenue to share their thoughts about every game as they enjoy premium football with a cold bottle or can of the premium Heineken beer.

