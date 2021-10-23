RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

'Never Give In' is part of Manchester United's DNA says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he knows they will need that when they face in-form Liverpool on Sunday

'Never Give In' is part of Manchester United's DNA says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he knows they will need that when they face in-form Liverpool on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS
'Never Give In' is part of Manchester United's DNA says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he knows they will need that when they face in-form Liverpool on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the spirit Manchester United displayed in coming back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League group match on Wednesday is part of their DNA.

Recommended articles

Victory eased the pressure slightly on United's Norwegian manager after a series of disappointing results in the Premier League.

Ahead of this weekend's games they are five points off leaders Chelsea and face a daunting clash on Sunday with in-form Liverpool.

Liverpool, the only unbeaten side in the league, could stretch their advantage over United to seven points if they win.

However, Solskjaer took heart from Wednesday's come from behind win which saw superstar Cristiano Ronaldo head home the winner nine minutes from time.

"It's something we have done plenty of times at the club," said Solskjaer.

"It's in our DNA. It's 'Never Give In', (the title of) Sir Alex's documentary. That's what our fans expect from us, to give our best all the time.

"If you do that with the quality the players have here you can win games.

"You can sometimes lose games, but if you give everything then that's a team out there.

"Hopefully it's the end of a bad period for us. Teams always go through bad spells and good teams come together."

Solskjaer has concerns over the fitness of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Marcus Rashford as United bid to reboot their title campaign.

Defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester and a home draw with Everton left them off the title pace.

Solskjaer says a loss to Liverpool would present a huge challenge to redress the seven points difference even though it is early in the campaign.

"To be seven points behind is going to be a big distance," said Solskjaer.

"One point between is close, but we are so early in the season and every point matters just as much.

"We saw last season that every team goes through a bad spell.

"You can't talk about title contenders now, but we are chasing Liverpool and we know we have to improve and get up to their level of the last four years."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer

'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer

History with 'just 18 players': Namibia target more World Cup shocks

History with 'just 18 players': Namibia target more World Cup shocks

Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as Man Utd face Liverpool

Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as Man Utd face Liverpool

Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent

Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent

Partey ends goal drought as Arsenal beat Villa

Partey ends goal drought as Arsenal beat Villa

Saint-Etienne salvage precious point after angry fans delay kick off

Saint-Etienne salvage precious point after angry fans delay kick off

Arteta salutes Smith Rowe for lifestyle chance

Arteta salutes Smith Rowe for lifestyle chance

Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'

Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'

Hats off to Qatar: fifth World Cup stadium opens

Hats off to Qatar: fifth World Cup stadium opens

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Perfect Napoli reclaim top spot after Osimhen's 'most important' goal

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen completed a busy week for club and country as he scored Napoli's winner Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe