Despite a 1-0 quarter-final second-leg victory at the Parc des Princes, Bayern were dumped out of Europe after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

"It wasn't tonight that saw us knocked out," Neuer said. "The 1-0 win here was deserved but it was the result in Munich (3-2 loss) which wasn't good. We were in a bad position at kick-off."

Bayern dominated for long periods over the tie, especially in the first leg when they had 31 attempts at the PSG goal but could only convert two of them without injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry.

"It was annoying to have missed so many chances in the first leg," added Neuer.

"Was Lewandowski missed? We missed all the players who weren't there tonight. Against a classy team like PSG, it's difficult.

"But the players who were on the pitch gave it their all."

Hansi Flick's Bayern will now turn their attentions to winning a ninth straight Bundesliga title, with the Bavarian giants sitting five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig in the table.

"We have a good chance of winning the Bundesliga, at the end it will still be a positive season," insisted Neuer.

cpb-jc/mw