Qatar 2022: Manchester United target Cody Gakpo fires the Netherlands to a win over Senegal

Joba Ogunwale
Sports  >  Football

The Manchester United target scored a brilliant header as The Dutch started their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought win against the African champions.

empty
empty

Coady Gakpo and Davvy Klassen's late strikes helped the Netherlands to a 2-0 win over Senegal in their opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign.

Gakpo, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, headed the Netherlands in front in the 84th minute before Klassen's finish in injury time sealed a 2-0 win for the Oranje.

Both countries went into the game without their star men. Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was without his talisman Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out of the competition due to a knee injury he sustained on club duty.

Meanwhile, the Dutch had to do without Barcelona's Memphis Depay in the starting lineup.

But they still went into the game as the favourites, and they started on the front foot, dominating possession in the early stages.

The three-time World Cup finalists had a major share of the ball in the opening half, with Denzel Dumfries showing his attacking threat from his full-back position.

But despite their dominance, Louis Van Gaal's men's only real chance of the game came midway through the opening half.

However, Frenkie De Jong fluffed his lines after being set up by Steven Berghuis. The Barcelona man was brilliantly played in by the Ajax man, but his decision not to hit the shot on time with just the keeper to beat allowed Senegal to clear their lines.

De Jong's chance proved to be the only highlight of the first half as both teams went into the break with the scores levelled.

The second half resumed with Holland starting on the front foot again, but Senegal were more adventurous. The Teranga Lions took the game to their highly superior hosts and almost took the lead when Boulaye Dia's shot almost beat Andries Noppert at his near post.

The Teranga Lions continued to look dangerous going forward, but failed to threaten the Netherlands' goal. It looked like the game was heading towards a draw until Coady Gakpo got on the end of a brilliant ball from De Jong to head past an on-rushing Edouard Mendy, who should have done better.

Senegal responded well, with Pape Gueye testing Noppert from a distance. However, it was not to be for the African champions as Holland doubled their lead with Klassen's late finish to seal a 2-0 win.

The result means the Netherlands joined Ecuador at the top of group A, while Senegal will have to pick themselves up in their second match against Qatar.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.

