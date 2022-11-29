Qatar 2022: Qatar play for pride in final game Netherlands vs Qatar; Preview

Netherlands would also want to win the group, they are currently tied on points with Ecuador and would be best served beating Qatar convincingly to ensure their place as eventual group winners

Netherlands vs Qatar Head-to-Head

This is the first competitive meeting between both countries, they play in different confederations and Qatar are playing in their first world cup, the chances of them meeting were very limited.

Netherlands vs Qatar Match form

Qatar have lost both of their games in the World Cup so far, conceding five and scoring one, Netherlands their opponent won their first game against Senegal, and in failing to assert their dominance against Ecuador, they could only come out of it with a draw

Players to watch

Depay gets progressively fitter as the competition advances, after two substitute appearances, the Dutch talisman might just be ready for his first start.

Muhammed Muntari got Qatar’s first goal ever at a World Cup,coming off the bench to replace Hazzan Haydos, the Qaari jersey number nine could be rewarded for his historic goal with a start, and he would want to increase his tally.

The Dutch would have to establish total dominance against Qatar, and Frenkie De Jong is the chief Orchestrator for the orange, a puppet master type of performance should be expected from him.

Van Gaal on winning the World Cup

“I hope this is no pressure at all, because I think you always have to identify the goal, the purpose for which you are here, and then you can work your way towards that purpose. If you don’t identify that purpose and say ‘the last 16 or the quarter-finals is enough’, that isn’t the right way to do things.” Van Gaal starts

“I never said we’re going to become world champion, I said we can become it, that we have a chance, and the players have also become convinced of that.”

Netherlands vs Qatar Possible line-ups.

Depay is expected to return to the starting lineup for Netherlands.

Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo,Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

