Matic lists 5 reasons why Elanga is the future of Manchester United

Elanga has had an eventful week, following up Sunday's goal in the 4-2 bashing of Leeds United with United's only goal away at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

imago/Kolbert-press

The Swedish youngster recently broke into the senior set-up at Old Trafford and has taken in 14 appearances for United with four goals and one assist to show for it.

He is nice and very polite - Matic on Elanga

Following Elanga's performance at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, Matic believes that the youngster's readiness to work hard and his respectfulness are some of the reasons he is the future of the club.

The Serbian international also reeled out other qualities Elanga possesses while speaking to MUTV after Wednesday's game with Atletico Madrid.

"He's working very hard, he's a very, very nice kid I have to say – very polite, respectful and I think he's the future of our club," Matic listed out.

IMAGO / News Images

"For a very young player to come here and score against Atletico Madrid he will remember this moment forever for sure and he deserved that."

Elanga is a Swedish U21 international and has seen increased opportunities in the first team in the absence of Mason Greenwood and the departure of Anthony Martial.