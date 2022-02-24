PREMIER LEAGUE

Matic lists 5 reasons why Elanga is the future of Manchester United

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Anthony Elanga is the latest budding forward to emerge from the Manchester United Academy

Anthony Elanga played in the U18's and U19's and U21's before getting his chance with the senior team (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has touted 19-year-old forward Anthony Elanga as the future of the Premier League side following the striker's recent heroics.

Elanga has had an eventful week, following up Sunday's goal in the 4-2 bashing of Leeds United with United's only goal away at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

Anthony Elanga became Manchester United's fifth youngest Champions League scorer with his goal against Atletico Madrid
The Swedish youngster recently broke into the senior set-up at Old Trafford and has taken in 14 appearances for United with four goals and one assist to show for it.

Following Elanga's performance at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, Matic believes that the youngster's readiness to work hard and his respectfulness are some of the reasons he is the future of the club.

The Serbian international also reeled out other qualities Elanga possesses while speaking to MUTV after Wednesday's game with Atletico Madrid.

"He's working very hard, he's a very, very nice kid I have to say – very polite, respectful and I think he's the future of our club," Matic listed out.

Elanga has been given a run in the first team by Ralf Rangnick
"For a very young player to come here and score against Atletico Madrid he will remember this moment forever for sure and he deserved that."

Elanga is a Swedish U21 international and has seen increased opportunities in the first team in the absence of Mason Greenwood and the departure of Anthony Martial.

In total, Elanga has scored 30 goals and made 16 assists across all levels for Manchester United and he is tied to Old Trafford on a contract that runs till June 2026.

