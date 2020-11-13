Nigerian coach Ndubuisi Egbo has been sacked by Albanian club KF Tirana just less than four months after he led them to the league title in the 2019/2020 season.

Egbo has been sacked despite managing one win from two games in the Superliga. Perhaps it's the home loss to Korabi on Thursday, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, which knocked them out of the Albanian Cup that sealed the fate of the Nigerian coach.

“Tirana Football Club have announced the dismissal of Nigerian coach Emmanuel Egbo,” the club announced on Thursday, November 12 after back to back defeats.

“After the poor performance of the team in the last matches, Egbo will no longer be at the top of the white and blues due to the poor results.

“The club thank him for the dedication and success achieved, which culminated with the return of the championship title.

Ndubuisi Egbo is the first African manager to win a major league title in Europe (Instagram/FT Tirana) Instagram

“The club also wish him success in his career, the camp of champions gave special merit of success last season to the man who for years was and will be part of the white and blue family.”

Having been temporary coach five different times, Egbo took over again as interim coach in December 2019 and led to a 16-game unbeaten run which got them out of relegation and to the title.

With that feat, he became the first-ever African coach to lead a European team to a league title.

He made history again by becoming the first African coach to win a Champions League game although his side failed to progress past the Second Qualifying Round and also the Europa League Playoffs.