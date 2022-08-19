OFFICIAL

Napoli agree loan deal for Tottenham flop

Napoli have reached a loan agreement with Tottenham for Tanguy Ndombele.

Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the 2022/23 season, with an option to make the move permanent.

The North London club confirmed the agreement through the club's official website.

The French midfielder joined from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon in July 2019, featuring 18 times in all competitions last campaign.

However, injuries and form had hampered the Frenchman's progress at the North London club.

Tanguy returned to Lyon on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, where he played 15 times, scoring only once.

The 25-year-old has made a total of 91 appearances, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for the Premier League side.

