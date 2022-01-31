Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Tanguy Ndombele (C) has joined Lyon on loan from Spurs

Tanguy Ndombele (C) has joined Lyon on loan from Spurs Creator: Ben STANSALL
Tanguy Ndombele (C) has joined Lyon on loan from Spurs Creator: Ben STANSALL

French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on a six-months loan from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal with an option to purchase, the Ligue 1 side said on Monday.

Recommended articles

Lyon sold Ndombele to Spurs for fee of 60 million Euros (£50 million)and reports suggest the Londoners would seek a similar amount for an eventual transfer.

"Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of the French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, until June 30, 2022, in the form of a loan with a fee of 1.42 million euros, accompanied by a purchase option," the French club said on Monday.

The 25-year-old had been in negotiations to join Paris Saint-Germain and has been open about his ambition to play the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Ndombele played for Lyon between 2017-2019 before appearing in more than 90 games with Spurs, with whom he is under contract until 2025.

Lyon have had a busy transfer window notably selling Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle for around £40 million.

They also signed  a 23-year-old left-sided forward Romain Faivre from Brest for a fee of 15 million euros on Monday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Roberto Carlos set to make return to football

Roberto Carlos set to make return to football

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day

Eriksen makes comeback at Brentford as Everton unveil Lampard on deadline day

What is UFL? The new soccer simulation game set to rival EA Sports and PES eFootball this 2022

What is UFL? The new soccer simulation game set to rival EA Sports and PES eFootball this 2022

AFCON: Tunisian Head coach sacked after loss to Burkina Faso

AFCON: Tunisian Head coach sacked after loss to Burkina Faso

Former Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo joins Parma on loan

Former Super Eagles striker Simy Nwankwo joins Parma on loan

Trending

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Beyond the Top 5: 5 Championship players to Premier League teams

English Championship superstars

AFCON2021: Dango goes from hero to zero as 10-man Stallions beat Tunisia

Dango Outtara celebrates his decisive goal.