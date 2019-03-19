Akwa United star Ndifreke Effiong has been called up to the Super Eagles to replace injured Torino defender Ola Aina.

Effiong was not in the initial 23-man list released by Super Eagles head coach for the upcoming games in the international break.

The 20-year-old was in action Akwa United beat Heartland of Owerri 2-1 to record the only away win in matchday 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In a statement on the official Twitter account of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that Effiong will replace defender Ola Aina who is on loan at Torino from Chelsea.

The statement said, "Just in: Ndifreke Effiong of Akwa United replaces injured Ola Aina "

In a report by the Score Nigeria, Effoing stated that he is delighted to be called up for the games as a home-based players.

He said, "To be sincere, i never expected the call-up. “This is my first invitation to the super Eagles and I give God the glory. Hard work pays.

“This is an opportunity to make a statement for myself. I am not new in the national set-up having played at the Olympics, U23 AFCON and the All Africa Games."

Effoing's addition to the Super Eagles comes after Flying Eagles captain Ikouwen Udoh replaced Bordeaux forward Samuel Kalu earlier.

Effiong who was part of the Dream Team that won bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games stated that he is not injured despite his substitution in his last game and also stated he is friend with some of the stars in the Super Eagles.

He said, “I know several players in the Super Eagles like Ogenekaro Etebo, Victor Osimhen and William Ekong, so it is not going to be strange for me in camp in Asaba.”

'I am coming to camp tomorrow (Tuesday). I had a little shock in my knee, that's why I was substituted, it's not serious.

''I am alright. The doctors have checked me and granted me permission to join the Super Eagles.''

Effiong who was part of the 12 players announced at the start of the season by Akwa United is a utility player who can occupy several positions.