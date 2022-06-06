SUPER EAGLES

'We are not safe' - Ndidi, Osimhen react to Ondo massacre

Tosin Abayomi
Super Eagles stars Osimhen and Ndidi are not happy with the security situation in Nigeria.

Super Eagles of Nigeria stars Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi have given their thoughts on the massacre in Ondo State.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022 reported gunmen visited a church and ended the lives of several worshippers.

The St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Ondo State was the site of massacre with over 40 worshipers reported dead.

Several Nigerian players have taken to social media to give their opinion about the Ondo massacre.

Former Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie started off with the reactions to the massacre in Ondo as he posted a bible verse on his official social media handles.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi also added his voice to the viral situation with a prayer for those that lost their lives and family members.

Ndidi and Osimhen still active participants with the national team were not happy with the security situation in the country.

Osimhen who is part of the Super Eagles squad in Abuja as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome also gave his thoughts on the situation.

The Napoli man posted on his stories a message Ondo State with a broken heart emoji.

Leicester City man Ndidi on the other hand posted a message on his official Instagram account that said, "Pray for Nigeria even in our prayers wee are not safe."

