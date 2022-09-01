Ndidi, Iheanacho's struggles continue as Manchester United hand Leicester City fourth straight loss

Joba Ogunwale
The two Super Eagles star were in action, but The Foxes are still without a win in the league this season.

Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost to Manchester United
Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost to Manchester United

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi played the full 90 minutes while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho came off the bench in Leicester City's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Ndidi played as a centre-back while Iheanacho came on to replace Youri Tielemans. However, it was a disappointing night for the two players and the whole Leicester City team, who are still without a win this season.

The Foxes went into the game looking to end three successive losses since they picked blew a two-goal lead against Brentford on opening day.

The match started with neither side able to create exciting moments. Although Leicester tried to take the game to Man Utd, Brendan Rodgers' men failed to create clear chances.

The home side fell behind in the 23rd minute as Jadon Sancho got on the end of a ball from Marcus Rashford before rounding the goalkeeper to tap into an empty net.

Sancho's goal gave United the lead going into the break, but Leicester came out on the front foot following the restart. The Foxes dominated possession for most parts of the second half and almost restored parity through James Maddison, but his free-kick was pushed out by David De Gea.

Rodgers tried to add more firepower to Leicester's attack by bringing on Iheanacho for Tielemans, but the Nigerian was unable to help the side find the much-needed equaliser.

The result leaves Leicester at the bottom of the table while Manchester United moved up to fifth.

