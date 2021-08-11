Ndidi, Iheanacho & Iwobi: Key stats to examine in 2021-22

While the aforementioned tends to be an overused expression, on paper at least, 2021-22 looks likely to throw up several curveballs and rip-roaring entertainment.

The influx of new Nigerians in the Premier League this term has generated even more interest in some of the lesser sides, with William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis leading the Watford contingent while Frank Onyeka’s continued development will be closely followed at Brentford.

Having said that, the three leading Super Eagles in the league are Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi. The former pair won the FA Cup with Leicester City at the backend of last season while the Everton man had a mixed season at Goodison Park.

More often than not, observers tend to focus on the eye test and raw numbers — goals for forwards, assists for midfielders, clean sheets for centre-backs and goalkeepers — but underlying numbers often gives clearer perspectives and insight.

For Nigeria’s aforementioned trio, which unremarkable, positive facet of their game flew under the radar and ought to be observed in 2021-22?

Wilfred Ndidi

Usually, the anchorman’s tackles and interceptions elicit praise from commentariats, but his pressing success rate was equally impressive.

Per Fbref, even though the Nigeria star ranked 36th for pressures attempted per 90 (among players who averaged 10 games or higher), his success rate of 37.4 percent saw him rise to eighth in the entire division.

This not only indicates a player who is measured out of possession but perhaps demonstrates Leicester’s broader approach without the ball—Marc Albrighton and Youri Tielemans also featured in the top 10.

Indeed, it’ll be interesting to see if the Super Eagle maintains this in the new season.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Ndidi’s Leicester teammate Iheanacho notably netted 12 league goals last term, with all the strikes coming in the New Year.

This not only saw the ex-Manchester City player end top scorer in all competitions for the Foxes — ending Jamie Vardy’s five-year reign — but equally outdo his expected numbers.

Iheanacho’s 12 strikes came from expected goals of 7.8, and his over-performance of 4.2 was fourth-best in the entire Premier League.

When penalties are excluded — non-penalty goals minus non-penalty expected goals — his over-performance of 5.0 still ranks fourth in the PL, thus highlighting his impressive 2021 so far.

However, it remains to be seen if the forward continues to outdo his expected return in front of goal in the new season as Brendan Rodgers’ team look to finally end in the Champions League spots.

Alex Iwobi

Ask any supporter about Iwobi and the reaction is likely to be negative-to-mixed. There’s a sense he hasn’t particularly kicked on since leaving Arsenal and has struggled for consistency amid Everton’s broader issues.

Having said that, the attacking midfielder — who moonlighted at right wing-back at times under Carlo Ancelotti — ranked 10th in the league for successful dribbles per game, outdoing his teammates at Finch Farm.

While not ranking in the top 10, the player averaged respectable progressive carries — 16th in the division — and 30th for carries into the final third of the pitch.

Admittedly, the ex-Gunner needs a lot more consistency in his performances, but he adds something important to Everton, and it’ll be fascinating to watch how he fares under Rafael Benitez this term.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

