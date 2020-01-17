Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has revealed that his midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made good progress in his recovery from an injury.

Ndidi had surgery on a knee injury he sustained in training earlier in the month which is expected to keep him out for about four weeks.

Giving an update on the midfielder, Leicester City coach Rodgers said Ndidi has started working out on the pitch.

“Ndidi has made great progress. He’s out on the pitch, working,” Rodgers said ahead of Leicester City’s league visit to Burnley.

Wilfred Ndidi has been an influential player for Leicester City so far this season (Getty Images) Getty Images

The visit to Burnley will be Leicester City’s third game without the influential Ndidi who has made 20 league appearances so far this season.