Ndidi: FA Cup win shows Leicester City can compete in domestic cups

The Foxes face Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup this week but Brendan Rodgers’ troops are not alien to giant-killing after last season’s triumph.

Inspired largely by Kelechi Iheanacho’s heroics, the East Midlands side defeated Manchester United and Chelsea en route to FA Cup success, a feat Ndidi thinks they can lean on this term as well.

“The confidence is here. When you think back to that amazing feeling of winning the FA Cup, it is something we have in our minds that we can achieve things together as a group,” the Nigerian told LCFC TV. “It gives us this mindset that it is achievable, it is possible, no matter the team you are playing.”

“We’ve done it and we can still do it. We’ve done it before and we can do it. It all depends on us to be at our best in every single game.”

This week’s cup action will be Leicester’s first game since they defeated Newcastle United 4-0 on December 12, with coronavirus outbreaks seeing games against Tottenham Hotspur and Everton postponed.

“It’s been difficult because we haven’t had time to train as a group," the Nigeria international continued. “We have to follow the protocol and it’s been difficult because we haven’t been together as a group. We’ve been training individually because of COVID-19, but we’ll just see what comes.

“It feels like [it’s been a long time since Leicester’s last game]. We have been at home for some days so it feels so long. Now we have a game coming up, but we haven’t trained properly together. It feels a little bit better now, but as a group, everyone is not yet back.”