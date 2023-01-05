ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

Sports  >  Football

Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday in a unique style with a cake of Luka Doncic.




German midfielder Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The Real Madrid star turned 33 and celebrated the special occasion in style. Kroos is one of the most famous footballers on the planet but choose to represent another celebrity on his birthday.

Kroos was given a birthday cake that represents Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic. He took to social media to show off the cake featuring the number 77 jersey of the Dallas Mavericks and a basketball.

Along with a photo of him and the cake was a message that said, "That's what I call a birthday cake! Really appreciate all your messages today."

23-year-old Doncic made basketball history in the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks at the American Airlines center
23-year-old Doncic made basketball history in the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks at the American Airlines center

The cake given to Kroos on his birthday was the jersey of Doncic the star point guard for the NBA franchise the Dallas Mavericks.

Along with the basketball and the cake was a message 60, 21, and 10. The numbers on the cake were to signify a historic achievement of Doncic in the NBA.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, the 23-year-old Doncic made basketball history in the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center in Texas, United States of America.

Doncic inspired a late rally for the Mavs to send the game to overtime down nine points with 15 seconds left.

He would feature for 47 minutes, contributing 60 points 21 rebounds, and 10 assists leading the Mavs to victory against the Knicks.

The feat by Doncic was the first 60-point 20 rebound triple-double by a player in the 75-year history of the NBA.

Kroos was given a birthday cake that represents Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic.
Kroos was given a birthday cake that represents Slovenian basketball star Luka Doncic.

Kroos is a fan of basketball and gives an analysis of the game on his podcast. He supports the Dallas Mavericks as seen in his posts on social media.

He also has a personal connection with Doncic who previously played for the Real Madrid basketball team before departing for the NBA in 2018.

Kroos has hinted at retirement at the end of the season but returns to action for Real Madrid when they travel to face Villarreal in their next La Liga fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023.

