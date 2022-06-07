UNL

Nations League: England snatches late draw in Germany thanks to Kane's 50th int'l goal

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a watchable match between England and Germany in the Nations League at the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane became the second highest scorer for England after helping the Three Lions to a share of the spoils against Germany on Tuesday.

Kane netted a late penalty assisted by the VAR to cancel out the opener by Jonas Hofmann for Germany during their second match in Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League.

Hofmann scores the opener against England
For Kane, the strike was his 50th international goal for England, moving him to within three of all-time leading scorer, Wayne Rooney.

Both teams went into the game on Tuesday night looking for their first win after dropping points in their opening matches.

Germany held Italy to a goalless draw while England was shocked 1-0 by Hungary.

However, after the first 45 minutes, there was nothing to separate both sides as it remained goalless at the break.

Harry Kane is now just three goals behind Wayne Rooney in the England all-time goals scorer chart.
Five minutes after the restart, Germany found a breakthrough via Hofmann, who struck a well-taken effort to put Germany ahead. It was his second goal for his country in three appearances.

Thomas Muller and Kane were guilty of missing good chances for either side, while Hofmann had the ball inside the net again but it was ruled out for offside.

Kane was denied by a brilliant save from Manual Neuer before he was given a chance to make amends by the VAR late on.

The Tottenham man made no mistakes from 12 yards out for his 50th goal and a share of the spoils for England.

