RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Napoli's Osimhen to have operation on Tuesday

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to play again for Napoli before February

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to play again for Napoli before February Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE
Victor Osimhen is unlikely to play again for Napoli before February Creator: Filippo MONTEFORTE

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen faces an operation on Tuesday after suffering multiple face fractures following a clash of heads during the weekend defeat at Inter Milan, the Seria A leaders announced on Monday.

Recommended articles

The Nigerian, who had to spend Sunday night under observation in a Milan hospital after the match at the San Siro, "will return to Naples in the evening" on Monday, Napoli said on its website. 

"He will remain under observation and will be operated on tomorrow (Tuesday)," it added. 

The 22-year-old managed to walk off the pitch, clearly dazed and with a swollen face, after being flattened in an aerial challenge with Milan Skriniar. Tests revealed "multiple displaced fractures of the left eye socket and cheekbone".

No deadline has been communicated for Osimhen's return to action but the Italian press has forecast at least a month's absence, which would rule him out of Napoli's fixtures for the rest of the year.

It could be even longer before he plays for the club again as he is due to play for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon which runs through January with the final on February 6.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

Betting Preview: 4 rewarding picks from Tuesday's Champions League action

Betting Preview: 4 rewarding picks from Tuesday's Champions League action

Napoli's Osimhen to have operation on Tuesday

Napoli's Osimhen to have operation on Tuesday

Nigerian Players’ Review: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Okereke, Awaziem, Onyeka

Nigerian Players’ Review: Dennis, Troost-Ekong, Okereke, Awaziem, Onyeka

Van Bronckhorst warns Rangers players to maintain 'hunger'

Van Bronckhorst warns Rangers players to maintain 'hunger'

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

Lyon to play behind closed doors as Payet lodges official complaint

Lewandowski, Benzema nominated for FIFA's Best award

Lewandowski, Benzema nominated for FIFA's Best award

How Southgate's courage and communication transformed England

How Southgate's courage and communication transformed England

Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with the game'

Tuchel says Chelsea owner Abramovich 'in love with the game'

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters