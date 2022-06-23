Napoli's Nigerian youngster could leave the club for another Italian side

Folorunsho set for anther loan spell

According to Roma Metropolitano Magazine, Folorunsho could be on his way to Serie B, with Frosinone preparing to make a bid for the 24-year-old.

The Canaries want to build on their ninth-place finish last season and have identified Folorunsho as one of their potential transfer targets.

Folorunsho is currently on the books of Napoli, with his contract not expiring until 2024. He joined the Neapolitans from Francavilla Calcio in 2019 but has been on different loan spells since arriving at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

He spent last season on loan in Italy's second with Reggiana, scoring four goals and registering just two assists in 31 league games.

But with his first-team chances set to be limited again next season, it appears Folorunsho will stay in Serie B, although with Frosinone.

What do Folorunsho and Osimhen have in common?

Folorunsho was born in Italy, but he is also eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents. He is not the only Nigerian currently on Napoli's books, with Victor Osimhen being the other player.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen, like Folorunsho, has been linked with a move away from Napoli, with Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle all interested in his services.