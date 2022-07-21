Napoli to let their Nigerian import leave this summer

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Neapolitans are set to be without the services of their Italian-Nigerian star for next season.

Michael Folorunsho has been linked with another move away from Napoli
Michael Folorunsho has been linked with another move away from Napoli

Napoli are close to letting their Italian youngster Michael Folorunsho leave on a loan deal for the second consecutive season.

Folorunsho signed a five-year deal with Napoli in 2019, but he has spent most of his time on loan at different clubs. Folorunsho spent last season on loan at two different clubs. The 24-year-old spent the first half of the campaign at Pordenone and the final half with Reggina.

Although Folorunsho has returned to Napoli, where he is currently training with the rest of the team for pre-season, the Italian-born midfielder is set for another loan spell.

According to reports, Folorunsho is set to join Serie B club Bari on a season-long loan deal. It means the 24-year-old will continue his adventure in Italy's second division. He made a combined 31 appearances for Pordenone and Reggina in the league last season, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

The 24-year-old is a central midfielder but has often played further up the pitch and sometimes as a defensive midfielder.

Folorunsho was born in Italy to Nigerian parents. He is yet to represent Italy at any level, which makes him eligible for Nigeria.

He is not the only Nigerian that could leave Napoli this summer. Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has also been linked away from Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. However, the Neapolitans insist their star forward is not for sale. Osimhen's contract at Napoli expires just a year after Folorunsho's deal.

