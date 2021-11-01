Napoli struggle to win in Victor Osimhen absence

The win helps them keep their top spot on the league table. The Partenopei had to line up without the Nigerian striker after he was diagnosed with a minor injury that he sustained in training.

His absence was so pronounced in this game as his teammates' wasteful finishing almost cost them a win as they spurned chance after chance until the 60th minute when the deadlock was broken with Piotr Zielinski's goal.

Napoli has been top of the Serie A table for the most part of this season with the team averaging 2 goals per game in their first 11 games.

Facing the 19th placed team on the log that had been averaging a little over tw0 goals conceded per match, it looked like an opportunity to put even more score on their goal difference column.

The team's performance in Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne's enforced absences left so much to be desired. The late red card shown to the usually rock solid Kalidou Koulibaly almost let their hosts back in the game.

With the visitors ahead, a Franck Ribery pass played ahead of the galloping Simy Nwankwo caught Koulibaly flat-footed before he made a rash foul.

The referee instantly gave him his matching orders which opened the game up to stir up late Salernitana action.

Luckily, the visitors kept their head and kept the three points. They will already be looking forward to bringing their striker back as soon as possible, in order to avoid the conditions they played in today.

Luckily, his injury has been announced as a short term one which leaves the door open for him to be in contention for next weekend's games.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

