Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has left Super Eagles camp with a shoulder injury which he sustained during Nigeria's 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON( qualifier on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Osimhen played for the Super Eagles in that game and scored before the shoulder injury forced him out of some time in the second half.

Although not as severe as initially feared, the striker currently has a strapping around his shoulder.

He will also miss the return leg against Sierra Leone after leaving camp to return to Napoli.

The 21-year spent flew to Lagos from where he will connect to Naples where Napoli will subject him to more test.

He will miss Napoli's home clash against Milan on Sunday, November 22.

Osimhen's return to the Super Eagles for the first time in a year started well as netted a goal in the 21st minute to double Nigeria's lead against Sierra Leone in Benin.

Nigeria raced into a four-goal lead before Sierra Leone fought back; first with a goal in before halftime and three more in the second half.