Napoli rebuff Tottenham's Osimhen interest, say striker is not for sale

Reports have linked Osimhen with Tottenham who are looking for options to replace their star striker Harry Kane who is likely to leave this summer.

Spurs have also reportedly asked Napoli about the 22-year-old, but the Italian side have refused to negotiate.

According to the Italian radio station Radio Marte’s Gonfia La Rete, Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis has enormous faith in the former Lille star and is convinced he can be a key man for the club going forward.

Despite a difficult debut season, De Laurentiis expects Osimhen to have a big second season with Napoli.