Napoli rebuff Tottenham's Osimhen interest, say striker is not for sale

Steve Dede

Tottenham are reportedly looking to Osimhen to replace Harry Kane.

Napoli are not ready to let go of Victor Osimhen (Instagram/Victor Osimhen)
Napoli are not ready to let go of Victor Osimhen (Instagram/Victor Osimhen)

Serie A side Napoli have no interest in selling Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen amidst interest from Premier League club Tottenham.

Reports have linked Osimhen with Tottenham who are looking for options to replace their star striker Harry Kane who is likely to leave this summer.

Spurs have also reportedly asked Napoli about the 22-year-old, but the Italian side have refused to negotiate.

According to the Italian radio station Radio Marte’s Gonfia La Rete, Napoli supremo Aurelio De Laurentiis has enormous faith in the former Lille star and is convinced he can be a key man for the club going forward.

Despite a difficult debut season, De Laurentiis expects Osimhen to have a big second season with Napoli.

As reported earlier, Napoli are also set to offer the Nigeria international a new contract whilst also inserting a release clause.

Steve Dede Steve Dede

