Napoli provide an update on Victor Osimhen's future amid Manchester United link

Joba Ogunwale
Osimhen has been linked with a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly a target for Manchester United
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly a target for Manchester United

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is likely to stay at Napoli this summer despite reports linking him away from Naples. Osimhen has been linked with a move away from Napoli this summer, with Premier League clubs leading the race.

Arsenal and Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Nigerian international, while Manchester United are also reportedly interested.

The Red Devils want Osimhen as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who ironically has been linked with a move to Napoli.

However, despite the links, Napoli insist Osimhen is not for sale. The club's Sporting Director Cristiano Guintoli says they have not received any official bid from clubs for Osimhen, although there have been inquiries.

Guintoli added that it would only take an enormous bid for Napoli to sell the Nigerian international.

"There's no bid for Osimhen, Guintoli said. We've received some calls to explore the situation.

"Huge, really huge bid is needed to sell Osimhen," he added.

Osimhen is Napoli's most prized asset, especially after Lorenzo Insigne left the club for Toronto FC this summer. The Super Eagles striker was arguably Napoli's best player last season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, including 14 in the league, despite missing two months of action.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of €75m. The ex-Royal Charleroi man still has three years left on his contract.

It now remains to be seen if Manchester United or any other interested club will make a big-money offer for the Super Eagles star.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

