Napoli provide an update on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen ahead of Torino clash

Joba Ogunwale
The 23-year-old has not played for the Serie A leaders since the beginning of this month.

Osimhen is close to returning for Napoli
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen stepped up his recovery from injury after going through another personalised training program on Thursday.

Osimhen has been out of action since Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1 in their Champions League clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on September 7.

The former Lille walked off just a few minutes before the break with a hamstring injury. Further tests revealed Osimhen would be out for up to six weeks, but the Nigerian international is edging closer to a return.

Napoli confirmed on Friday in a statement that Osimhen went through another session of personalised session while other players trained together.

However, Osimhen will miss the Serie A game against Ola Aina's Torino tomorrow as Napoli are not ready to rush him back into action.

The Neapolitans have no reason to rush him as Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone have been in good form in his absence.

Osimhen will need to resume group training before he plays himself back into contention. The Super Eagles star had initially posted a picture on Thursday with a cryptic caption: Loading.

Victor Osimhen and Giacomo Raspadori
It was believed Osimhen would be available for the game against Ivan Juric's men after posting the picture. But the Nigerian international will miss the clash, even though he is edging closer to a return.

The Nigerian could return against Ajax on October 3, but next weekend's game against Cremonese looks more likely to be his return date.

