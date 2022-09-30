Napoli provide an update on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen ahead of Torino clash

Osimhen has been out of action since Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1 in their Champions League clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on September 7.

Osimhen steps up his recovery

The former Lille walked off just a few minutes before the break with a hamstring injury. Further tests revealed Osimhen would be out for up to six weeks, but the Nigerian international is edging closer to a return.

Napoli confirmed on Friday in a statement that Osimhen went through another session of personalised session while other players trained together.

However, Osimhen will miss the Serie A game against Ola Aina's Torino tomorrow as Napoli are not ready to rush him back into action.

Osimhen still days away from returning

The Neapolitans have no reason to rush him as Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone have been in good form in his absence.

Osimhen will need to resume group training before he plays himself back into contention. The Super Eagles star had initially posted a picture on Thursday with a cryptic caption: Loading.

Imago

It was believed Osimhen would be available for the game against Ivan Juric's men after posting the picture. But the Nigerian international will miss the clash, even though he is edging closer to a return.