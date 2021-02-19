Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso has defended under-fire striker Victor Osimhen after he struggled again in their 2-0 loss at Granada in the Europa League on Thursday, February 18 2021.

Osimhen played the whole 90 minutes of the first-leg Round-of-16 game but failed to make any impact.

The Nigerian striker has faced criticisms after failing to impress in Italy following a big-money move.

However, Gattuso has pleaded for more time for the striker, who he said is still not 100% fit.

“Victor Osimhen is still struggling to make any kind of impact, while Lorenzo Insigne was visibly limping during the game,” Gattuso told Football Italia.

“As I already said, Osimhen was out for a long time, he’s still playing with strapping to his shoulder and is not 100 %.

He needs to find consistency and sharpness to play his game. At the moment, he has these gaps and isn’t capable of moving consistently, as we’ve seen it in the statistics.

“I think this team came here and did the maximum it was capable of at this moment in time.”

Osimhen has, so far, failed to meet expectations at Napoli, who splashed €71.2m on the young striker from Lille.

He started reasonably well and managed two goals in his first six league games before a shoulder injury, and COVID-19 ruled him out for about two months.

The 22-year is yet to score in seven games since his return.