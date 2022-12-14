Napoli eye Fenerbache defender Bright Osayi-Samuel

The Italian club are rumoured to be in negotiations with the Yellow Canaries for Osayi-Samuel, and they are confident of securing a deal with the Turkish club, where they already signed Eljif Elmas and Kim Min-Jae.

Napoli believe that Osayi-Samuel can be a backup or competition for right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who has played every match for the club and could burnout without getting a deputy to take some minutes off his hands.