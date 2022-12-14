ADVERTISEMENT

Napoli eye Fenerbache defender Bright Osayi-Samuel

Victor Osimhen could be seeing a familiar face in the dressing room at Napoli soon

Bright Osayi-Samuel could be on the way to the Serie A (ANP)
Napoli are keen to sign 24-year-old Nigerian right back Bright Osayi-Samuel from Fenerbache in the hope that he can help them in their pursuit the Serie A title.

The Italian club are rumoured to be in negotiations with the Yellow Canaries for Osayi-Samuel, and they are confident of securing a deal with the Turkish club, where they already signed Eljif Elmas and Kim Min-Jae.

Napoli believe that Osayi-Samuel can be a backup or competition for right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who has played every match for the club and could burnout without getting a deputy to take some minutes off his hands.

Napoli also need to ensure that they can cope in the event of an injury to their captain and Osayi-Samuel who has been a top performer for Fenerbache is thought to be the perfect player for them.

