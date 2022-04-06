Naby Keita's sublime assist helps Liverpool see off Benfica in dominant quarterfinal victory

Keita made a surprise start for the Reds alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara as Jurgen Klopp made an ingenious change in the middle of the park.

The Guinean midfielder was influential for Liverpool as he grabbed an assist in the 89th minute to cap off an impressive performance for Liverpool.

Keita played an impressive 72 accurate passes at 92.3% efficiency while laying on 2 key passes and creating 2 big chances for the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz.

The 26-year-old combative midfielder also won five (5) tackles, 10 of 18 ground duels, three (3) of four (4) attempted dribbles, and one (1) interception in a stellar performance at the Estadio da Luz.

Keita's performance against Benfica was rewarded with an assist when he fed Luiz Diaz a defence-splitting pass to score Liverpool's third goal of the night in the 87th minute.

Senegal's Sadio Mane was also in action for Klopp's side, as he rounded off a perfect last seven days with another goal at the Estadio da Luz.

After securing World Cup qualification for Senegal last Tuesday, Mane came full circle to double Liverpool's lead against Benfica in the 34th minute of this European clash.

The 29-year-old made his lone shot count by directing it on target and past Odysseas Vlachodimos in the Benfica goal. Mane also created two (2) big chances, played two (2) key passes, and won five (5) of the 11 duels he was involved in.

Mohamed Salah on the other hand had another evening to forget as he continued his mini dip in form and goal drought for Egypt and Liverpool.

The Egyptian maestro endured a quiet night in Portugal, getting on the ball only 52 times in his 61 minutes and also missing two (2) big chances to add to his already sizeable eight (8) goals in the competition this season.

Salah has now gone five games without a goal for club and country, with his last goal being a 61st-minute penalty against Brighton on March 12 in the Premier League.