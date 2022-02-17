Barcelona returned to the Europa League in fashion much less than expected to say the least.
'My God, Dembele dey ball!' and other reactions as Dembele's cameo for Barcelona overshadows Osimhen's impressive highlights for Napoli
Barcelona star Dembele impressed off the bench for Barcelona as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Victor Osihmen's Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday night
The Catalan giants played at out a 1-1 draw against Serie A side Napoli at the Camp Nou.
Piotr Zieliński put the visitors ahead in the 29th minute before Barcelona came out firing in with 23-year-old foward Ferran Torres converting from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.
And even after several chances were created for the hosts, Barcelona could not get the winner as both sides settled for a draw at full time.
However, even though Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen, did manage to impress for most of his time on the pitch through his blistering runs which caused the Barcelona defense all sorts of problems in the match from time to time, It was Ousmane Dembele's 25 minute cameo for the hosts that stole the spotlight at the end of the game.
The 24-year old French attacker who was nearly on the brink of an exit in the January transfer window shone with his trickery and electric display helping Barcelona create dangerous series of chances to kill the game off.
Ultimately, the game ended as a draw but football fan's have now reacted on social media to the French man's impressive outing on Thursay night.
Here are some reactions from Twitter below:
