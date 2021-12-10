MUST WATCH: 5 interesting matches involving Super Eagles players this weekend

Here are the top five matches involving Super Eagles players you should not miss for anything in the world.

Let's dig in!

Brentford vs Watford: Frank Onyeka to host the menace Emmanuel Dennis, Troost-Ekong

This weekend's round of matches kickoff in England when Brentford host Watford at the Brentford Community stadium on Friday.

Twitter

It could be a very long night for defensive midfielder, Frank Onyeka, who will host two of his compatriots, Dennis and William Troost-Ekong and their Watford side on Friday night football.

After he was caged by the champions, Manchester City, the last time, Dennis will be looking to rediscover his scoring boots as the Hornets hope to bounce back to winning ways following three successive defeats.

The 24-year-old will be eyeing his seventh goal of the season against Onyeka's Brentford, who are also looking for a return to winning ways.

Instagram

Both clubs can't afford to lose this game, the home side are 13th on the table, just seven points adrift of relegation, while their visitors, Dennis and Watford, are 17th, just three points away from the danger zone.

Leicester City vs Newcastle United: Ndidi, Iheanacho eye Europa redemption at home

The Nigerian contingents at Leicester City will be looking to put behind them the disappointment in Europe as quickly as possible when they host Newcastle United at he King Power on Sunday.

Pulse Nigeria

Of the trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman, only Ndidi featured as Leicester exited the Europa League on Thursday after a 3-2 defeat to SSC Napoli in Naples.

The Foxes return to the Premier League, where the host the latest moneybags, Newcastle, looking for a quick redemption. The Foxes have failed to win any of their last three games in competition, while the Magpies are unbeaten in their last two.

Iheanacho and Lookman will eye a return to the Leicester team after missing the Napoli encounter in Europe.

Crystal Palace vs Everton: Iwobi's Everton to build on Gunners win at Selhurst Park?

After a run of three consecutive defeats, Everton and Alex Iwobi finally put an end to that run with an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal last game week. Iwobi was a substitute in that particular encounter as the VAR stole the shine from Brazilian star, Richarlison.

Pulse Nigeria

Separated by just two points on the table, Toffees travel to Selhurst Park to take on the home side, Crystal Palace, who have two Nigerians on their books, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. Palace, who have lost their last three matches, have failed to beat their visitors since September 21, 2014, a run of 13 PL matches.

POOL

It's been a difficult second season for Terem Moffi in the Ligue 1 with the youngster failing to live up to his performance from last season. Moffi has managed just two goals and three assists in 16 appearances this season, a situation that has left his club flirting with relegation this term.

Pulse Nigeria

They take on another relegation candidate this weekend, 19th placed Metz, who are just three points behind Lorient in 16th. The away side have lost their last five matches in the Ligue 1 and will need their Super Eagles star to rediscovering some of that scoring touch that saw him score 14 goals in the league last season.

Greuther Furth vs Union Berlin: Awoniyi eyes another bit of club history

The 24-year-old has scored nine goals this season in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland the only players to have scored more.

Pulse Nigeria

While he couldn't stop his club, Berlin, from crashing out of Europe on Thursday, Taiwo Awoniyi could become the first player in Union Berlin history to score double figure goals in the Bundesliga if he can add to his tally of nine when they take on Furth on Sunday.

He has already scored more Bundesliga goals than anyone ever managed for the Berliners but he would be hoping to extend that record this weekend when they take on the bottom of the table outfit.

Bonus Clash

Finally, keep an eye on this particular encounter between SSC Napoli and Empoli in the Serie A as an important Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, could make a return to the side, at least on the bench after that horror clash of heads with Milan Skriniar in that match against Inter Milan.

Pulse Nigeria