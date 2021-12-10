RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

MUST WATCH: 5 interesting matches involving Super Eagles players this weekend

Izuchukwu Akawor

Super Eagles players will be busy again this weekend as league football continues across Europe.

Super Eagles players
Super Eagles players

Nigerian and Super Eagles will be expected to impress this weekend as they return to domestic football after the midweek break for continental football.

Here are the top five matches involving Super Eagles players you should not miss for anything in the world.

Let's dig in!

This weekend's round of matches kickoff in England when Brentford host Watford at the Brentford Community stadium on Friday.

The host, Frank Onyeka (Brentford)
The host, Frank Onyeka (Brentford) Twitter

It could be a very long night for defensive midfielder, Frank Onyeka, who will host two of his compatriots, Dennis and William Troost-Ekong and their Watford side on Friday night football.

After he was caged by the champions, Manchester City, the last time, Dennis will be looking to rediscover his scoring boots as the Hornets hope to bounce back to winning ways following three successive defeats.

The 24-year-old will be eyeing his seventh goal of the season against Onyeka's Brentford, who are also looking for a return to winning ways.

The visitors, William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford)
The visitors, William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford) Instagram

Both clubs can't afford to lose this game, the home side are 13th on the table, just seven points adrift of relegation, while their visitors, Dennis and Watford, are 17th, just three points away from the danger zone.

The Nigerian contingents at Leicester City will be looking to put behind them the disappointment in Europe as quickly as possible when they host Newcastle United at he King Power on Sunday.

Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman
Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman Pulse Nigeria

Of the trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman, only Ndidi featured as Leicester exited the Europa League on Thursday after a 3-2 defeat to SSC Napoli in Naples.

The Foxes return to the Premier League, where the host the latest moneybags, Newcastle, looking for a quick redemption. The Foxes have failed to win any of their last three games in competition, while the Magpies are unbeaten in their last two.

Iheanacho and Lookman will eye a return to the Leicester team after missing the Napoli encounter in Europe.

After a run of three consecutive defeats, Everton and Alex Iwobi finally put an end to that run with an impressive 2-1 win over Arsenal last game week. Iwobi was a substitute in that particular encounter as the VAR stole the shine from Brazilian star, Richarlison.

Alex Iwobi.
Alex Iwobi. Pulse Nigeria

Separated by just two points on the table, Toffees travel to Selhurst Park to take on the home side, Crystal Palace, who have two Nigerians on their books, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. Palace, who have lost their last three matches, have failed to beat their visitors since September 21, 2014, a run of 13 PL matches.

Fit-again! Eberechi Eze
Fit-again! Eberechi Eze POOL

It's been a difficult second season for Terem Moffi in the Ligue 1 with the youngster failing to live up to his performance from last season. Moffi has managed just two goals and three assists in 16 appearances this season, a situation that has left his club flirting with relegation this term.

Terem Moffi.
Terem Moffi. Pulse Nigeria

They take on another relegation candidate this weekend, 19th placed Metz, who are just three points behind Lorient in 16th. The away side have lost their last five matches in the Ligue 1 and will need their Super Eagles star to rediscovering some of that scoring touch that saw him score 14 goals in the league last season.

The 24-year-old has scored nine goals this season in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland the only players to have scored more.

As easy as you like from Taiwo Awoniyi last weekend.
As easy as you like from Taiwo Awoniyi last weekend. Pulse Nigeria

While he couldn't stop his club, Berlin, from crashing out of Europe on Thursday, Taiwo Awoniyi could become the first player in Union Berlin history to score double figure goals in the Bundesliga if he can add to his tally of nine when they take on Furth on Sunday.

He has already scored more Bundesliga goals than anyone ever managed for the Berliners but he would be hoping to extend that record this weekend when they take on the bottom of the table outfit.

Finally, keep an eye on this particular encounter between SSC Napoli and Empoli in the Serie A as an important Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, could make a return to the side, at least on the bench after that horror clash of heads with Milan Skriniar in that match against Inter Milan.

Osimhen
Osimhen Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen is back in training sooner than many had expected, especially after he was initially ruled out for three months following surgeries on his eye socket and cheekbone.

Izuchukwu Akawor

