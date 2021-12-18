RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

MUST WATCH: 4 interesting matches involving Super Eagles players this weekend

A COVID-19 ravaged weekend for Super Eagles players in England.

Euro Eagles
Euro Eagles

A number of Super Eagles players will be missing in action this weekend led by the English Premier League contingents whose games have been postponed due to the rampaging COVID-19 virus.

With the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and more missing in action, here are four of the best matches involving Super Eagles stars that you can key tabs on or catch up with in Europe.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal: Chukwueze's Yellow Submarines visit Aneota

The San Sebatian has been a happy hunting ground for the visitors, who are looking to extend their unbeaten run there to five matches. Samuel Chukwueze's Villarreal have won in three of their last four visits to Sociedad, with one draw, the 1-1 in their last visit back in November 29, 2020.

Chukwueze
Chukwueze Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's Chukwueze was a second half substitute in that game and the 22-year-old will be eyeing his 10th game of the season in the La Liga this afternoon.

Rangers vs Dundee United: Aribo looking to continue impressive form

Arguably Rangers best player this season, Joe Aribo will be looking to score his seventh of the season when the Gers host Dundee United at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

Aribo with that immaculate first touch
Aribo with that immaculate first touch Pulse Nigeria

Aribo is Rangers' top scorer this season with six goals in 18 matches so far in the Scottish Premier League. He would be hoping to help his manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Genk vs Royal Antwerp: Can Onuachu go on a run?

Paul Onuachu ended a run of nine matches without scoring a goal in all competitions on Thursday when he opened the scoring for Genk in their 4-2 win over Sporting Charleroi. Interestingly, it was his 11th goal of the season for the club in the Jupiler.

Paul Onuachu (Instagram/Genk)
Paul Onuachu (Instagram/Genk) Instagram

This Sunday, they host Royal Antwerp in what would be an interesting game of football. Genk returned to winning ways in mid-week when Onuachu found his scoring boots again and will be looking to him for inspiration when they take to the pitch tomorrow. The last time the Royals visited the Luminus Arena, Onuachu didn't score but was at his creative best as he picked up two assists in a 4-0 win.

Feyenoord vs Ajax: A huge test for Dessers in Holland

Cyriel Dessers and his Feyenoord mates will have their hands full when they welcome champions Ajax to their home in the game of the weekend in the Dutch Eredivisie this Sunday.

Dessers got a rare start and sealed it with a goal.
Dessers got a rare start and sealed it with a goal. Pulse Nigeria

Dessers is going through a mini-drought in the Eredivisie at the moment, with the 27-year-old failing to score in since the 1-0 win over Az Alkmaar back in November 7, 2021. This is another big game for the Super Eagles to prove himself.

