Musa and Ighalo out as Iwobi makes 10-man shortlist for 2018 African Player of the Year

CAF on Friday, December 14 have cut the shortlist to 10 with Arsenal star Iwobi, the only Nigerian player in it.

  • Published:
Super Eagles stars Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo have been cut out while Alex Iwobi made it in the 10-man shortlist for 2018 African Player of the Year award.

Alex Iwobi

Musa and Ighalo had made the 34-man shortlist for the award released a fortnight ago, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday, December 14 have cut the shortlist to 10 with Arsenal star Iwobi the only Nigerian player in it.

Iwobi in recent months has become an important player for Arsenal and also impressed with the Super Eagles who just qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Favourites

Mohamed Salah play Salah is favourite to win the award after a fantastic season with Liverpool (AFP)
 

Reigning African Player of the Year Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool) is also on the list and is favourite to win the award following his exploits for Liverpool where he scored over 40 goals in his debut season helping them the Champions League final.

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Liverpool) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon and Arsenal) who were the other two final nominees in the last edition of CAF Awards also made the latest shortlist.

Sadio Mane play Sadio Mane, another Liverpool player is also in the shortlist (AFP)

 

Another notable name on the shortlist includes 2016 winner Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Manchester City).

The winners for the African Player of the Year award will be decided by CAF Technical & Development Committee, media experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, coaches and captains of the national teams of the 54 Member Associations.

10-man shortlist  for African Player of the Year

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria/Arsenal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool), Andre Onana (Cameroon/Ajax), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon/Arsenal), Anice Badri (Tunisia/Esperance), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City), Denis Onyango (Uganda/Mamelodi Sundowns), Sadio Mane (Senegal/Liverpool), Medhi Benatia (Morocco/Juventus), Walid Soliman (Egypt/Al-Ahly)

