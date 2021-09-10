RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Munich prosecutors consider appealing Boateng verdict

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Germany defender Jerome Boateng (R) talks to his lawyer Kai Walden in Munich regional court on Thursday

Germany defender Jerome Boateng (R) talks to his lawyer Kai Walden in Munich regional court on Thursday Creator: Christof STACHE
Germany defender Jerome Boateng (R) talks to his lawyer Kai Walden in Munich regional court on Thursday Creator: Christof STACHE

Munich prosecutors are considering whether to appeal the verdict against Germany defender Jerome Boateng, who was fined 1.8 million euros ($2 million) after being found guilty of assault.

Recommended articles

The 33-year-old former Bayern Munich star signed for French club Lyon last week.

He was sentenced in Munich regional court on Thursday for assaulting and insulting his former girlfriend in July 2018 while on holiday with their twin daughters.

The prosecutor had previously asked the court to give Boateng a suspended 18-month prison sentence and a fine of 1.5 million euros, but the 2014 World Cup winner avoided a custodial sentence.

Senior public prosecutor Anne Leiding on Friday confirmed to AFP that they are "considering whether to appeal the ruling".

In court on Thursday, Boateng's former girlfriend, named as Sherin Senler, described how he had "pressed against my eye with his thumb, bit me in the head and pulled me to the floor by my hair."

Boateng, who in court denied his former partner's claims that he punched and insulted her, can also appeal the verdict.

He has not played for Gemany since being axed by former head coach Joachim Loew in March 2019.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Munich prosecutors consider appealing Boateng verdict

Celtic's Japan star Furuhashi ruled out for several weeks

Bayern without Tolisso, Coman for Leipzig showdown

Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch demolition

Bundesliga winner van Bommel enjoys flying start with Wolfsburg

Juve without Chiesa, South American stars at Napoli, says Allegri

Klopp unsure if Brazilian players available as club v country row simmers

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen set to miss Europa League opener because he travelled to Cape Verde with the Super Eagles

Trending

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday

Nigeria Vs Liberia: Time and where to watch Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How Super Eagles were forced to spend an extra night in Cape Verde

The Super Eagles could not leave Cape Verde immediately after their win (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Liberia: Super Eagles players’ ratings from the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria