Moyes urges West Ham to complete European mission

The Hammers, who beat relegated West Brom 3-1 on Wednesday, need a point in their final game of the season at home to ensure sixth spot and a place in European football's second-tier competition.

That would be their highest finish since 1999, when they ended up in fifth spot.

West Ham are three points better off than Tottenham and Everton, and Everton have a significantly inferior goal difference.

Spurs face a tough away trip to Leicester after their lacklustre performance in the 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

But Moyes wants his team to secure their place in style.

"It is (close) and I'm delighted but it's not done," said the 58-year-old. "I'll go away, we'll sit back and enjoy it but we know we have to be in charge and win the game. If we win the game there's no danger.

"We have been playing really well. Tonight (Wednesday) we didn't but we found another way of winning.

"We're beginning to get a group who can find ways of winning depending on what type of game it is."

The former Everton and Manchester United boss has enjoyed a career renaissance in his second spell at West Ham and is in talks over a long-term contract.

He said his players deserved their success, pointing out their efforts to subdue an obdurate West Brom side.