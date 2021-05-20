RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Moyes urges West Ham to complete European mission

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham manager David Moyes Creator: MOLLY DARLINGTON
West Ham manager David Moyes AFP

West Ham manager David Moyes has urged his players to round off an impressive campaign in style by beating Southampton on Sunday to secure a Europa League spot.

Recommended articles

The Hammers, who beat relegated West Brom 3-1 on Wednesday, need a point in their final game of the season at home to ensure sixth spot and a place in European football's second-tier competition.

That would be their highest finish since 1999, when they ended up in fifth spot.

West Ham are three points better off than Tottenham and Everton, and Everton have a significantly inferior goal difference.

Spurs face a tough away trip to Leicester after their lacklustre performance in the 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday. 

But Moyes wants his team to secure their place in style.

"It is (close) and I'm delighted but it's not done," said the 58-year-old. "I'll go away, we'll sit back and enjoy it but we know we have to be in charge and win the game. If we win the game there's no danger.

"We have been playing really well. Tonight (Wednesday) we didn't but we found another way of winning.

"We're beginning to get a group who can find ways of winning depending on what type of game it is."

The former Everton and Manchester United boss has enjoyed a career renaissance in his second spell at West Ham and is in talks over a long-term contract.

He said his players deserved their success, pointing out their efforts to subdue an obdurate West Brom side.

"It showed a lot of big heart from the players to keep at it," he said. "We have equalled a club record for points in the Premier League. One more point would beat that and get us into Europe as well."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Blogger turns himself in to police after leaking Adu Safowaa and naked inmates video

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

Senators back bill to imprison Nigerians for 15 years for paying ransom to kidnappers

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults