David Moyes refuses to throw Zouma 'under the bus, believes he will 'learn from diabolical mistake'

The West Ham manager has called on fans to forgive the France defender and believes he will learn from the horrific cat kicking incident

West Ham coach David Moyes confirmed that Kurt Zouma could be available to play against Leicester on Sunday
West Ham coach David Moyes confirmed that Kurt Zouma could be available to play against Leicester on Sunday

West Ham coach, David Moyes, earlier on Friday, announced that under-fire defender Kurt Zouma will continue to play for the Hammers and could even feature at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon when the club takes on Leicester in a crunch Premier League fixture.

"Yes, he is available against Leicester and I stand by the decision to play him," Moyes said about Zouma during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It's different views on should be available or not. We as a club took the decision that we made him available, and I stand by that.

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma AFP

"I don't think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages, we all accept the actions as terrible and diabolical.

"We are so disappointed, it is completely out of character from Kurt and he is a really good lad. We are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can,", Moyes added.

The 58-year-old former Manchester United and Everton manager also believes the centre-back will learn from his mistakes.

Kurt Zouma featured for West Ham in their 1-0 win against Watford the London Stadium on Tuesday night
Kurt Zouma featured for West Ham in their 1-0 win against Watford the London Stadium on Tuesday night Imago

"Like drink driving offences, most people have to go to classes and RSPCA are going to provide him with classes and we will do everything we can to make sure Kurt is looking into it and getting better and understanding it.

West Ham manager David Moyes previously came under fire for selecting Zouma to play in West Ham's 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday night
West Ham manager David Moyes previously came under fire for selecting Zouma to play in West Ham's 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday night AFP

"He is very disappointed and incredibly remorseful and sometimes in life you need forgiveness and he is hoping for that. Many of us throughout our lives make mistakes." Moyes said.

The Hammers coach also admitted the regrettable incident was indeed detracting from a brilliant season at the London Stadium who currently sit 4th in the English Premier league - one point ahead of London rivals Arsenal and Manchester United who are 5th and 6th respectively and hopes the focus will soon return to the club's performance on the pitch.

