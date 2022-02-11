David Moyes refuses to throw Zouma 'under the bus, believes he will 'learn from diabolical mistake'

"Yes, he is available against Leicester and I stand by the decision to play him," Moyes said about Zouma during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"It's different views on should be available or not. We as a club took the decision that we made him available, and I stand by that.

AFP

"I don't think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages, we all accept the actions as terrible and diabolical.

"We are so disappointed, it is completely out of character from Kurt and he is a really good lad. We are going to get him some help and trying to give him as much help as we can,", Moyes added.

The 58-year-old former Manchester United and Everton manager also believes the centre-back will learn from his mistakes.

Imago

"Like drink driving offences, most people have to go to classes and RSPCA are going to provide him with classes and we will do everything we can to make sure Kurt is looking into it and getting better and understanding it.

AFP

"He is very disappointed and incredibly remorseful and sometimes in life you need forgiveness and he is hoping for that. Many of us throughout our lives make mistakes." Moyes said.