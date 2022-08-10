Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

The record Premier League champions have struggled to make an impact in England since the departure of the Scot in 2013, only managing to finish second in the league twice in last nine seasons.

Most recently, the Red Devils suffered another heartbreaking season as they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, something they did constantly under Ferguson.

The view of Hernandez, fondly called Chicharito is that, his former club were always going to suffer a decline once Ferguson left - and he believes want-away Cristiano Ronaldo can still help new manager Erik Ten Hag this season.

It is never going to be the same

“United need to get over the fact that Sir Alex Ferguson has gone," the LA Galaxy forward said in a press conference ahead of a game against a Mexican Liga MX side.

“Would we [Manchester United] like to have someone similar? Yes, yes, yes. But Sir Alex has gone and it is never going to be the same.

“It doesn't surprise me what has happened at United because in life it’s not easy having a manager for 26 years in the way that Sir Alex did it.

“One of his greatest aptitudes, in my humble opinion, was that probably seven out of 10 players who signed for United worked out. That’s not easy, man - not for Real Madrid or Barcelona or even for Chelsea, [Manchester] City, Liverpool or Bayern Munich.

“It is like winning the lottery. Do you think anyone you hire afterwards is going to be able to do even 80 per cent of what Ferguson did?”

United are now in the same process as Liverpool in the early 2010s

Hernandez's success at United, began to dwindle as Ferguson left the team in 2013; a year later, after David Moyes was dismissed as manager and replaced by Louis van Gaal, Hernandez was loaned to Real Madrid, where he subsequently played with Cristiano Ronaldo.

He added that the unsettled forward could come good for the club, if he remained with Ten Hag's side this season.

“The problem is that the other difficulty is that United are not in the Champions League, so some players aren’t going to come. Of course, some players will always want to come to Manchester United.

“United are now in the same process that Liverpool was in when I was in England. So I understand what is happening with Ronaldo. Time will tell what is going to happen with him - but what if Ronaldo stays and scores 40 goals? That could happen.”