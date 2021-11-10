Jose Mourinho: Walter Sabatini reveals why Roma boss is struggling

The esteemed tactician has seen his team lose steam in Serie A and the Europa Conference League in recent weeks following a blistering start that saw the capital club claim six wins in all competitions at the start of the season.

Since October, Roma have picked up only one win in seven games, losing four in a poor run of results.

This includes a 6-1 humiliation by Bodo/Glimt in Europe, handing Mourinho his heaviest defeat in management in his 1008th game.

Mourinho not to blame - give him time!

Despite the ongoing malaise at the capital club, Sabatini sympathises with the former Chelsea manager, and has explained why their displays have dipped recently.

“Roma are paying a price for having to spend the summer plugging holes rather than reinforcing the existing squad, but Mourinho requires total faith, he will have time to correct the team in January and I am sure he’ll do it well,” Sabatini told NSL Radio via Football Italia.

The Portuguese trainer has also lost his long-standing record of matches without suffering a home defeat in Serie A, a 43-game streak ended by AC Milan in October. Regardless, Sabatini reckons the ex-Inter Milan boss must be backed by the Giallorossi faithful.

“If I was a Roma fan, I’d go and watch a documentary on Massimo Moratti with the Mourinho era. He undoubtedly knows what to do and doesn’t settle, as after winning the first Scudetto with Inter, he dared to raise the bar.

“Mourinho’s history speaks for him and Roma should rely on their coach. The only thing they have to do is give Mourinho time because only he can take this club to another level.”