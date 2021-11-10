RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jose Mourinho: Walter Sabatini reveals why Roma boss is struggling

The club’s former director of football has asked the club to show some faith in the experienced Portuguese tactician.

Jose Mourinho has presided over a slump in form at Roma
Jose Mourinho has presided over a slump in form at Roma

Former director of football at Roma Walter Sabatini believes Jose Mourinho is still the right man for the job regardless of a run of poor results.

The esteemed tactician has seen his team lose steam in Serie A and the Europa Conference League in recent weeks following a blistering start that saw the capital club claim six wins in all competitions at the start of the season.

Roma started the season on a high, reeling off a string of impressive wins
Roma started the season on a high, reeling off a string of impressive wins AFP

Since October, Roma have picked up only one win in seven games, losing four in a poor run of results.

This includes a 6-1 humiliation by Bodo/Glimt in Europe, handing Mourinho his heaviest defeat in management in his 1008th game.

Despite the ongoing malaise at the capital club, Sabatini sympathises with the former Chelsea manager, and has explained why their displays have dipped recently.

“Roma are paying a price for having to spend the summer plugging holes rather than reinforcing the existing squad, but Mourinho requires total faith, he will have time to correct the team in January and I am sure he’ll do it well,” Sabatini told NSL Radio via Football Italia.

The Portuguese trainer has also lost his long-standing record of matches without suffering a home defeat in Serie A, a 43-game streak ended by AC Milan in October. Regardless, Sabatini reckons the ex-Inter Milan boss must be backed by the Giallorossi faithful.

“If I was a Roma fan, I’d go and watch a documentary on Massimo Moratti with the Mourinho era. He undoubtedly knows what to do and doesn’t settle, as after winning the first Scudetto with Inter, he dared to raise the bar.

Jose Mourinho won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010, with Massimo Moratti as club president
Jose Mourinho won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010, with Massimo Moratti as club president AFP

“Mourinho’s history speaks for him and Roma should rely on their coach. The only thing they have to do is give Mourinho time because only he can take this club to another level.”

Roma currently have 19 points from 12 games with Mourinho’s team sitting in sixth place in the Italian top flight. They face relegation-threatened Genoa after the international break, looking to end a two-game losing run and remain on the heels of the top four contenders.

