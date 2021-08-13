A.S. Roma may have turned their attentions to Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, as a deal for Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham is proving difficult.
Mourinho's Roma turn to Iheanacho as Abraham's deal stalls
Roma are looking to strengthen their attacking options after Edin Dzeko's departure to Inter Milan.
The Giallorossi have been in the market for a striker after their top man, Edin Dzeko left to join Serie A champions Inter Milan.
It was reported that Chelsea have already agreed terms of the transfer at €40m, and Roma's Director of sport, Tiago Pinto travelled to London on Thursday with the hopes of convincing Abraham and his entourage to make the switch to the Stadio Olimpico.
Reports however, have it that the England International isn't excited about the prospect of linking up with Jose Mourinho in Italy and would prefer a move to London rivals, Arsenal.
As Abraham continues to be undecided about his next move, Roma are ready to explore other alternatives and Sky Sports UK reported that Iheanacho has become their next target.
The Leicester City forward had an amazing run last season with 19 goals and seven assists in 39 competitive appearances and also won the FA Cup.
Iheanacho, who turns 25 in October, recently signed a contract extension to June 2024 after his initial €27.7m move from Man City in 2017.
Last Saturday, he scored the only goal to give Leicester victory against his former club - Man City- in the Community Shield making him and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi the sixth Nigerians to win the trophy.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng