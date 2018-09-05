Pulse.ng logo
Mourinho, Wenger top coaches at UEFA Elite Coaches summit

UEFA Elite Coaches Mourinho, Wenger and other top bosses converge at summit in Switzerland

Mourinho, Ancelleti and other top coaches deliberated on several issues at the UEFA Elite Coaches summit

  • Published:
play (UEFA)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti and other top European coaches converged in Nyon, Switzerland for the UEFA Elite Coaches summit.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was also among the 12 top flight coaches who were invited for the summit by the European football governing body.

play Jose Mourinho has had a slow start to the season (Getty Images)

 

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui were also in attendance.

The purpose of the gathering of Europe’s top coaches is to discuss on important issues through proposals which can help advance the sport.

A criteria, however, is needed as a coach to be able to attend the conference is that the coach must have presided over 100 Champions League matches or be a part of the previous edition last 16 in the champions league of quarterfinalist in the previous season Europa League.

play European top coaches gathered for the UEFA Coaches summit (UEFA)

 

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the meeting between the coaches and UEFA representatives which included president Aleksander Ceferin, Roberto Rosetti chief refereeing officer and Giorgio Marchetti competitions director lasted for over four hours.

The report states that the meeting began with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and other coaches sending their regard to their member Sir Alex Ferguson who recently recovered from brain haemorrhage surgery.

play Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was present at meeting (UEFA)

 

Another vital issue discussed was the transfer market, in which the elite coaches called for a unification of dates across all leagues in Europe and also the away goals rule in continental matches.

The report states that new Arsenal boss Unai Emery was extended an invitation but was unable to be at the meeting.

The recommendations of the meeting will be deliberated upon, as the coaches gathered together for a memorable group picture

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

