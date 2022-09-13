'He has to do it'- Mourinho wants more from Tammy Abraham despite his winner against Empoli

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Roma returned to winning ways on Monday night with a 2-1 win over Empoli at The Stadio Comunale Carlo Castellani.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for the away side with a trademark curler before Filippo Bandinelli levelled the scores for Empoli in the 43rd minute.

However, Tammy Abraham finished off a superb cross from Dybala in the second half to give Roma the three points. It was the English man's second goal of the season, having scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Abraham had a difficult before the game, with the former Chelsea man having to drop deep sometimes. But while it may not be comfortable for him, Mourinho insists Abraham has no choice but to play the role.

"He has to do it. He has to drop deep when the team needs him," Mourinho said after the game.

"Maybe he can struggle more mentally to do it, but that is also the mission.

Roma could have won the game comfortably, but captain Lorenzo Pellegrini missed a late penalty. Still, Mourinho praised his players, saying they played against a difficult team in Empoli.

"I must say that scoring goals against Vicario [Empoli's goalkeeper] was difficult, he looked like the best goalkeeper in the world," Mourinho continued.

"We could've won in another way, with more tranquillity.

"If we were 3-1 up, we could've managed it better ahead of Thursday. But the important thing is to win again," he added.